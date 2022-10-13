On Wednesday, both the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended the use of the COVID-19 booster shot for kids ages 5 to 11.

The FDA announced their recommendation in the morning, followed by the CDC later in the day, completing the two-step process needed before shots could begin.

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky announced her recommendation in a tweet, saying it’s “a critical step in our fight against COVID-19.”

“An updated vaccine can help bolster protection for our children this winter,” she added, encouraging parents to talk to their child’s health care provider.

The announcement Wednesday for kids between 5 and 11 follows the September recommendation by both the FDA and CDC to use the bivalent booster dose on those 12 and older in early September.

“Since children have gone back to school in person and people are resuming pre-pandemic behaviors and activities, there is the potential for increased risk of exposure to the virus that causes COVID-19. Vaccination remains the most effective measure to prevent the severe consequences of COVID-19, including hospitalization and death,” said Peter Marks, M.D., Ph.D.

“Children may also experience long-term effects, even following initially mild disease,” Marks added.

The shot is updated to provide protection against the latest omicron variants of COVID-19, known as BA.4 and BA.5.