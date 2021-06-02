Seems incentives for people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 are getting more creative.

On Tuesday, Budweiser’s brewer Anheuser-Busch announced that it was partnering with the White House on its “Let’s Grab a Beer” initiative.

In a statement, Anheuser-Busch said, “When the nation reaches the White House’s goal of 70% of adults partially vaccinated, Anheuser-Busch will buy America’s next round of beer, seltzer, non-alcoholic beverage or other A-B product.”

The deadline to reach the 70% milestone to trigger the free beer is July 4.

On a video posted on Twitter, the brewer called the promotion “Our biggest giveaway ever…”

If on that date, the nation reaches the goal, all those of legal drinking age would “simply upload a picture of themselves in their favorite place to grab a beer” to receive the free beverage.

In West Virginia, officials are enticing people to get vaccinated by launching a large sweepstakes campaign that includes a $1.588 million grand prize, a $588,000 second prize, full scholarships to any higher education institution in West Virginia, custom-outfitted trucks, weekend vacations at state parks, lifetime hunting and fishing licenses.

It also includes giving away hunting rifles and custom hunting shotguns.

The sweepstakes are set to begin on Father’s Day and run through August 4. “The faster we get people across the finish line the more lives we save. That’s all there is to it,” West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said.

