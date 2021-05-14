Light at the end of the COVID tunnel shines on the New Normal and events

As cardboard cutouts in stadium seats gradually turn into hot dog-eating and beer guzzling fans, we can begin to see the light at the end of this dark Covid-19 tunnel.

Business and activities are starting to spring back up in Florida, especially on or near Key Biscayne.

“Everybody seems more relaxed right now,” said Sergio Ortiz, assistant to the manager at the Ceviche Bar by Mixtura on Crandon Boulevard. “Things are definitely picking up. You can see it’s a different vibe.”

Call it “The New Normal.”

Ortiz says the seven-year-old Peruvian restaurant, which survived the brunt of the pandemic with take-out and delivery orders, still maintains a sign out front requiring masks, but “either way, we have outdoor seating, so everything is fine. Right now, we’re (back) at full capacity.”

When Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended all remaining Covid restrictions for the state of Florida earlier this month, it sent a sigh of cautious relief to many residents and tourists, although private businesses can still require masks and enforce social distancing and other protective measures.

A week earlier, the Biden administration relaxed federal public health guidance on wearing masks outdoors. And on Thursday, the CDC announced those fully vaccinated do not have to wear a mask, in most cases.

Florida, however, has reported the third-most Covid cases in the U.S. with more than 2.2 million. It also has the nation’s fourth-highest death toll with more than 35,000.

“We’re not out of the woods yet. Although some people may feel invincible, it’s still a good idea (to wear masks),” said Key Biscayne Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Tatyana Chiocchetti.

“Some things are picking up, real estate for sure, so we’re seeing a number of new faces, and the outdoor dining has continued to be extended into the parking lots ... we’re just seeing a nice, healthy amount of activity.”

Saturday, Les Ailes du Desir (“Wings of Desire”) presents Circus Day at the Park at Historic Virginia Key Park off Rickenbacker Causeway, featuring aerialists during the free interactive event for families.

Later that day, “Lime by the Water Miami Edition,” featuring Caribbean music and cuisine, is scheduled near the same vicinity.

Sunday, the Mack Cycle 305 Triathlon Sprint and Olympic races begin at 7 a.m. at Crandon Park. More than 100 competitors are expected to compete in either the triathlon, duathlon, Aqua-bike (swim and bike) or Aqua-thon (swim and run) events.

“Two weeks ago, we had the world championship qualifier for Team USA in Sebring,” said Rachel Stone, spokesperson for Integrity Multi-Sport out of Jupiter, the event organizer. “It’s good to see things getting back to normal.”

Like many businesses and athletic events, Stone said, “We are doing everything on our end to provide safety precautions with masks to make sure everyone is comfortable.”

As soon as Gov. DeSantis suspended emergency guidelines, NASCAR and Daytona International Speedway officials expanded the Coke Zero 400 race in August to full capacity. Then, on Tuesday, the University of Central Florida (the nation’s largest by enrollment, only behind Texas A&M) dropped its mask requirements, allowing for full participation in athletic and social events.

American Airlines Arena, which has hosted Miami Heat games with limited capacity, is already warming up its concert lineup with Fonseca and Andres Cepeda (Aug. 20), Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin (Oct. 22-23), Marc Anthony (Nov. 19) and Kane Brown (Dec. 2) scheduled.

Miami Marine Stadium will host the Tri KB Sport & International Triathlon on June 13 and the GWN Miami Dragon Boat Festival on Nov. 20. Limited tickets for Miami Marlins games are being sold. The Marlins return home May 21 to face the New York Mets.

As Village of Key Biscayne leaders decide on how to move forward with Gov. DeSantis’ orders (last week, they reopened the Chambers to the public), Parks & Recreation Director Todd Hofferberth has had success with an assortment of outdoor youth sports.

“We actually started in June last year, everything outside,” he said. “We followed CDC guidelines, and notified people if there was a positive and how to address that to teams and parents.”

With rugby just finishing and field hockey right behind it, attention has turned to baseball. But soccer and flag football were big hits and a mini-season of indoor volleyball is planned this summer. All kids must wear masks on the sidelines.

“We love to keep the kids active as possible,” Hofferberth said. “We have an extremely active community down here, adults and kids alike. Sports had always been the backbone of this community (since the days of the Key Biscayne Athletic Club).”

In a similar vein, Key Biscayne Tennis Association pro Juan Yuste has hosted two tennis camps and is preparing for the larger summer camps June 13-July 30.

“We have strict regulations,” said Yuste, originally from Spain. “Everyone wears masks while not on the court, every pro has gotten their vaccines, and for people that work with me, I order them to wash their hands (consistently). Everyone understands.”

Having fun in the sun might mean a little sacrifice, but the rewards certainly are worth it.

“There’s been a little bit when I see some people not wearing masks outdoors, but when they walk by other people, they put them on,” Chiocchetti said. “That’s just being protective and out of respect for others.”

And that, obviously, should be “The New Normal.”