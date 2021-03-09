List of activities fully vaccinated people can engage in after CDC issues new guidelines

Calling it a "first step" to returning to everyday activities, on Monday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new guidance for those who have received the COVID vaccine, green lighting the way to resume some pre-pandemic activities and relax precautions that have been in place.

The CDC now says those who are fully vaccinated can:

- Visit indoors with other fully vaccinated people without wearing masks or social distancing.

- A person is considered fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving the second shot of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines (or two weeks after receiving the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine).

- Vaccinated people can also visit, unmasked, with people from another household who are not yet vaccinated, as long as those people are at low risk of serious illness from the virus. Caution. The CDC advices to continue wearing masks when they're in public, avoid crowds and take other precautions when gathering with unvaccinated people.

- The new guidance allows for those fully vaccinated to forgo testing and quarantining following a known COVID-19 exposure, as long as they are not experiencing symptoms

In a press release, CDC officials said there's accumulating evidence to show that those who are fully vaccinated are less likely to become infected and "potentially" less likely to spread the virus to others.

"We know that people want to get vaccinated so they can get back to doing the things they enjoy with the people they love," CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said.

While the new guidance provides freedoms for those fully vaccinated, the CDC warns that everyone — even those who are vaccinated — should continue to follow recommended guidelines in public, including wearing masks.

The CDC is not updating its travel guidance at this time, saying that everyone should continue to avoid nonessential trips, regardless of vaccination status.

Monday, Walensky said more updates will follow as the science evolves and more people are fully vaccinated.

"We believe these recommendations are an important first step in our efforts to resume everyday activities in our communities," she said. "However, we remain in the midst of a serious pandemic, and still over 90% of our population is not fully vaccinated, though we are working hard to get there."

COVID-19 vaccinations pace has picked up to more than 2 million doses per day. 59 million individuals have received at least one dose while 31 million are now fully vaccinated.

Under the CDC definition, being “fully vaccinated” means those who are at least two weeks past receiving the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or the second dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna.

You can read the complete CDC guidelines by clicking here.