With so many Key Biscayne and Miami-Dade County family, friends or neighbors passing away during the pandemic without loved ones being able to say goodbye, a Miami organization is offering written-to-order poems to honor their memories.

O, Miami is offering written-to-order poems free of charge.

To request a poem, you can provide O, Miami with a few details about the loved one’s life and personal details which best described them. In turn, O, Miami will pass that information onto a poet, who will compose an original poem in your loved one’s memory.

The poems are totally free, with the only stipulation is that the person requesting the poem - or the lost one – must be a Miami-Dade County resident and provide a zip code as conformation.

You can request for a poem to be anonymous, and poems can be written in English or Spanish and offered for anyone who has passed away this past year. Tthe offer isn’t exclusive to Covid-19 related deaths.

To request the poem or learn more about O, Miami, click here.