The distorted sense of smell – parosmia - that can be a side effect of COVID-19 may be turning more kids into picky eaters

A recent CNBC report says parosmia is the technical term for the distortion of one’s smell and it appears to be relatively common after a coronavirus infection, with thousands estimated to have suffered a coronavirus-related loss of smell.

Many of those who have been infected with the coronavirus, report that their sense of smell or taste has remained distorted after recovering from the infection. This could be due to the longer-lasting condition called “long Covid,” which is still not fully understood by scientists.

Professor Carl Philpott, a leading smell expert in the United Kingdom says “Parosmia is thought to be a product of having less smell receptors working, which leads to only being able to pick up some of the components of a smell mixture.”

“For some children — and particularly those who already had issues with food, or with other conditions such as autism — it can be really difficult. I expect there are a lot of parents at their wits’ end and really worried,” added Philpott.

Parents of kids with parosmia should encourage kids to try foods with less strong flavors and consider “smell training,” an attempt to retrain the nose with common odors.

“In younger children this might not be helpful, but in teenagers this might be something they can tolerate,” Philpott noted.

