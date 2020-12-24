Versión en español

Wednesday, Mexico became the first Latin American country to receive COVID-19 vaccines authorized for emergency use.

A DHL plane with the first doses of the Pfizer / BioNTech drug landed at the Mexico City airport with a celebration similar to that of a head of state arrival, with a large official delegation, led by Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard, who received the container amidst great and applause.

"The vaccine has arrived," Secretary of Health, Jorge Alcocer said.

The metal container, equipped with thermal controls, carried an initial shipment of 3,000 doses that, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, will be used to "calibrate the cold chain necessary for storage, distribution and application" and "fine tune" the process as needed.

The vaccine, which is applied in two doses, needs to be stored at very cold temperatures and therefore its handling is not easy.

Officials said the next shipment is expected to deliver 50,000 doses and with it will begin a process of periodic deliveries that will add 1.4 million by the end of January.

