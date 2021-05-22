Major Mexico tourist destination at 'imminent risk' of lockdown

The popular Quintana Roo region in Mexico’s Caribbean coast, which relies on tourism for 87 percent of its economy, could go into a Covid-driven lockdown due to a spike in coronavirus cases.

The region, which includes resort areas like Cancún, Cozumel and Tulum, has seen five weeks of increases in cases and the region’s Governor - Carlos Joaquín – said Thursday Quintana Roo is at “imminent risk” of returning to lockdown.

In a Tweeter post last week, Gov. Joaquin said Benito Juarez municipality - where Cancún is located - now has the highest number of positive cases since the pandemic began. "This is worrying," he wrote in Spanish.

According to the website SFGate, the worry arises from the fact that as of Monday, the Quintana Roo area had vaccinated only about 230,000 people out of a population of around 1.8 million.

SFGate reported that Quintana Roo is one of only three states in Mexico in the second to worst tier in Mexico’s “semáforo” COVID-19 warning system.

Most tourism businesses are now at 50% capacity. If the region were to move into the red tier, it will go into lockdown, with most non-essential businesses shuttered entirely.

Hotels would operate at just 15% capacity, while beaches, parks, bars and restaurants and archaeological sites will close.

