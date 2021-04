According to a BBC report, a 40-year-old man in Majorca, Spain, was arrested and charged with assault after pulling down his mask, coughing on bystanders, then claiming “I’m going to infect you all with coronavirus.”

The man’s actions are being blamed for 22 infections, including 14 members of his family. The man did take a test after developing a cough and a fever, but went to the gym while awaiting results, the BBC said.

None of the people became seriously ill.

