Mask on. Miami-Dade School board approves mask mandate, defies DeSantis

With protesters on both sides– to require masks or make it optional – gathering outside, the Miami-Dade County School Board on Wednesday voted to approve a face mask mandate which will be in place when schools start Monday.

The vote was 7-1 with Board member Lubby Navarro casting the only NO vote. Board member Christi Fraga was absent.

The new mandate will allow for a medical exemption.

In recommending a mask mandate, MDCPS Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said, “The right thing includes in my opinion a mandatory mask policy.”

“This is not a political statement. This is a protective tool.”

