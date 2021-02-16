Mass wedding in El Salvador labeled as “Unforgettable” Valentine’s Day event

This past Sunday, coinciding Valentine’s Day, lovebirds across El Salvador gathered in the nation’s capital for a mass wedding, despite pandemic, with over 40 couples saying “Yes.”

This year’s event in San Salvador looked a little different thanks to the coronavirus pandemic as all the brides and grooms were wearing masks in addition to gowns and tuxedos.

But that didn’t stop the day from being “unforgettable” as one of the grooms put it to the AFP News Agency.

El Salvador has recorded more than 57,000 coronavirus cases during the pandemic and more than 1700 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University statistics.

