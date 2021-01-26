In a Twitter post Tuesday afternoon, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava announced a new phone number for seniors to call and try to secure a COVID-19 vaccine appointment.

At 1:42 p.m. Cava posted that a limited number of slots would be available at 2:00 p.m. either through the county’s vaccine website - miamidade.gov/vaccine – or by calling the county’s new phone line:

(305) 614-2014

Mayor Cava tweeted at 2:20 p.m. that all slots have been filled.

In her post, Cava said “I am continuing to fight to bring more vaccines to #OurCounty (Miami Dade County) because we need more supplies to meet the enormous demand in Miami-Dade.”

