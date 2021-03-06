Mayor Cava to consider lifting Miami-Dade curfew in April if positivity rate is at or below 5.5 percent

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said Friday she is considering ending the countywide curfew by April 5 if the county’s positivity rate stays at or below 5.5 percent by that date.

“30 days ago, I asked our Chief Medical Officer and Chief Public Safety Officer to undertake a 30-day analysis of the latest COVID data to review the continued countywide midnight curfew,” the Mayor posted on Twitter.

The curfew extends from midnight until 6 a.m.

Cava said the countywide 14-day positivity rate has been steadily and COVID metrics, including patients admitted to hospitals and ICU bed capacity have been trending in the right direction.

In a statement, Levine Cava wrote, “We can’t afford to let our guard down when we are so close to the finish line. I am confident that by continuing to work together with our residents and businesses, we can drive down our positivity rate below the 5.5% mark needed to minimize community spread of COVID-19.”

The Mayor added that her top priority “ is the lives and livelihoods of our nearly 3 million residents and as we enter this final stage of our fight against the virus, we cannot let our guard down,” imploring Dade residents to “continue to do your part.”

