Merk to seek FDA emergency use authorization for experimental COVID-19 drug

Friday, drug maker Merck said that its pill to treat Covid-19 was shown in a key clinical trial to cut the risk of hospitalization or death in patients who were at risk of severe disease from coronavirus by 50 percent.

Merck said it would seek emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration for its drug, known as molnupiravir, as soon as possible.

The pills could be available by late this year.

The Merck drug is designed to stop the coronavirus from replicating by inserting errors into its genetic code.

For more, click here.