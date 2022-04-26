Mexico declares the end of the Covid-19 pandemic

On Tuesday, Mexico’s government officially ended the Covid-19 pandemic phase, declaring the that that COVID-19 has passed from a pandemic to an endemic stage, meaning the country will treat it as a seasonally recurring disease.

Versión en español

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said, “It is now retreating almost completely.”

According to an Associated Press and ABC News report, approximately 90 percent of adult Mexicans have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

The country never implemented an significant face mask mandates, and the few partial shutdowns of businesses and activities were lifted weeks ago, ABC News reported.

