On Sunday, City of Miami Beach Commissioner David Richardson announced that he tested positive for Covid. “I have some news to share with you. Just a few hours ago I tested positive for the COVID-19 virus,” Richardson posted on Twitter.

The post says the commissioner started feeling mild symptoms on Saturday, had a rapid-test administered Sunday and has started the quarantine process.

Richardson added he is working with the City of Miami Beach on the contact tracing process. “I have already reached out to the few people who were around me in the past few days without a mask to encourage them to get tested as soon as possible.”

According to an article in the Miami Herald Sunday, one of those who was in contact with Richardson and is being tested is Miami-Dade County Commissioner and County Mayoral candidate Daniella Levine Cava. The Herald said Cava the test and contact caused Cava to “stop campaigning for the day and get tested at the Miami Beach Convention Center site.”