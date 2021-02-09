Miami-Dade to get retail pharmacy vaccine distribution as DeSantis expands his homebound COVID vaccine program to Bay of Pigs vets

On Monday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis visited the Bay of Pigs Museum and Library. Veterans of the Bay of Pigs in Miami to witness invasion veterans receive their COVID-19 vaccine.

This is part of DeSantis’ plan to steer doses to homebound elderly people.

Three veterans took their shots during a news conference and DeSantis said health care workers will vaccinate others in their homes. Approximately 280 veterans of the failed 1961 invasion are still living, said Humberto Lopes, director of the museum. It is unclear if all would be receiving the vaccine. Monday, DeSantis said “These are folks who, in this case, have put their lives on the line to defend freedom against communism.”

On April 1961, the Kennedy administration authorized the attempt by 1,400 mostly Cuban exiles to overthrow the government of Fidel Castro but withheld promised air support and the invasion failed. Survivors spent years in prison, according to the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum.

“These are folks that we draw inspiration from and it’s the right thing to do. Medically, it’s the right thing to do. But, morally, it’s the right thing to do,” DeSantis added.

As part of his homebound program, last week, Miami-Dade County resident Judy Rodan, a holocaust survivor who as a child, was sheltered from the Nazis in a convent, received her vaccine as DeSantis watched.

DeSantis said he will remain flexible and adapt his seniors-first approach to vaccine distribution when circumstances warrant. “This is a dynamic situation. You’ve got to be able to make decisions and sometimes you may have to adjust. The adjustments we’ve been making are finding areas where the senior population has gotten a smaller percentage than we would like,” DeSantis said.

The Governor said Monday that the state’s allotment from the federal government last week was 307,000 doses but it is expected to increase to 330,000 this coming week.

Florida hopes to expand dose distribution as part of a President Biden plan which sends doses directly to pharmacies including those operated by Wal-Mart. The state already distributes vaccines through Publix pharmacies. These allotments are over Florida’s normal allotment.

“We are definitely going to get retail pharmacy [distribution] into Miami-Dade County, DeSantis promised.

To watch the Governor’s entire Monday press conference, click here.