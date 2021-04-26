Millions – almost 8% of those receiving initial shot – are skipping second dose of the vaccine

A Sunday, the New York Times, using data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, reported that over 5 million Americans – almost 8% percent of those who received the first Pfizer or Moderna shots - have missed the appointment to receive the second dose of their COVID-19 vaccine.

Only receiving one dose of the vaccine leaves a person more susceptible to the virus and its more-deadly variants, according to The New York Times, adding that the reasons giving by people skipping the second shot range from fears of side effects to believing that one shot provides enough protection.

In addition, many vaccine providers are now canceling appoints for second doses because of a lack of supply. “I’m very worried, because you need that second dose,” said Dr. Paul Offit, a professor at the University of Pennsylvania and a member of the Food and Drug Administration’s vaccine advisory panel.

According to the New York Times vaccination dashboard, 28 percent of all Miami-Dade County residents have now received at least one shot of the vaccine and 68 percent of those over 65 years of age residing in Dade have been vaccinated.

