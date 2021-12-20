On Monday, Moderna said its booster shot -- a third dose following the initial two-shot course -- shows promising efficacy against the fast-spreading omicron variant.

According to a US News and World article, the data, which has yet to be peer-reviewed, analyzed blood samples of patients who had been dosed to inoculate against a "pseudovirus" meant to mimic the behavior of the omicron variant.

According to a Twitter post by Moderna, the authorized booster of mRNA-1273 "increased neutralizing antibody levels against Omicron -37-fold compared to pre-boost levels & a 100 µg dose of mRNA-1273 increased neutralizing antibody levels ~83-fold compared to pre-boost levels."

The regular two-shot course provided minimal protection against omicron, the company said.

