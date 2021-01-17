Stephane Bancel, CEO of COVID-19 vaccine maker Moderna, is on record as saying that the coronavirus which has killed nearly 2 million people around the globe, will be around “forever.”

According to a report on the website CNBC, infectious disease experts have said there is a high likelihood that coronavirus will become an endemic disease, meaning it will become present in communities at all times, though likely at lower levels than it is now.

Bancel agreed the coronavirus will become endemic, saying “SARS-CoV-2 is not going away.” “We are going to live with this virus, we think, forever,” he said during a panel discussion at the JPMorgan Healthcare Conference.

