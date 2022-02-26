Moderna CEO says 2022 will see the end of the pandemic; revenues climb past $18 billion

There's "about an 80% chance" that as the virus evolves, it will become "less and less virulent," this from Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel, who is on record saying the pandemic will be over by 2022.

Moderna is also testing an all-in-one COVID-19 and flu vaccine.

This week, Moderna said 2021 revenues, driven mostly by the COVID 19 vaccine, exceeded $18.5 billion, up from $803 million in 2020.

Bancel also believes that those most vulnerable to COVID-19 - people older than 50 or at high risk of severe illness - might need a new type of booster in the fall.

Bancel hinted that Moderna is working on a new booster which would be a combination of Moderna's existing vaccine, with an Omicron-specific shot.

