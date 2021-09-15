Moderna: people who received its Covid vaccine in 2020 are nearly TWICE as likely to get infected with the coronavirus

On Wednesday, pharma manufacturer Moderna Inc. released new data showing those who received its COVID-19 vaccine early in 2020 are nearly twice as likely to get a breakthrough infection when compared to those recently vaccinated.

Breakthrough cases occur when people contract the coronavirus after receiving their final dose of the shot.

The data showed 88 identified breakthrough cases out of 11,431 people vaccinated between December and March, the company said in a release, compared with 162 breakthrough cases out of 14,746 trial participants vaccinated in July through October of last year, CNBC reported.

In a phone interview discussing the need for a vaccine booster shot, Moderna president Stephen Hoge said it was not, “whether the vaccine worked last month,” adding “It’s really about whether it’s going to work this winter.”

In a press release by the company, Bancel said that the data clearly shows “waning immunity” and said booster shots are needed to “maintain high levels of protection.”

The statement added that Moderna hopes the research findings “are helpful as health authorities and regulators continue to assess strategies for ending this pandemic.”

CNBC said the new data comes two days before a Food and Drug Administration (FDA) vaccine advisory committee meeting, who will debate whether there is enough data to support widely distributing booster shots across the U.S.