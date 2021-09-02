Moderna seeking booster shot approval from the FDA ahead of September 20 rollout date

On Wednesday, pharma company Moderna said it had shared data with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the hopes of obtaining approval for its COVID-19 vaccine booster shot ahead of the official September 20 rollout.

Over 65 million people have been fully vaccinated with the Moderna vaccine.

The company, based in Massachusetts, seeking official authorization to give people a third dose of its vaccine, said that a third shot brings people to a higher antibody level than they had after receiving two shots.

The company reported that immunity granted by its original two-shot vaccine had diminished six months after the second dose was given.

According to a report on Reuters, the FDA said that a group of its advisers will meet to discuss Pfizer's booster shot application on Sept. 17, but it is not clear whether they will discuss Moderna's request.

Moderna said it submitted initial data for the use of a 50-microgram booster dose of its two-shot vaccine, versus the original which contained 100 micrograms of mRNA in each dose, Reuters reported.

Booster shots will be available to Americans eight months after they received their second dose.

Moderna's vaccine received approval on December 18, making those who received the vaccine in the early stages, eligible for the booster shot starting September 20.