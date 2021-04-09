Moderna testing a booster shot against COVID-19 variants

Last week, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) began testing a booster shot from Moderna against the South Africa coronavirus variant.

In its website, the NIH said “An investigational vaccine designed to protect against the B.1.351 SARS-CoV-2 variant has been administered as part of a new Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating the vaccine candidate’s safety and immunogenicity in adult volunteers.”

The variant appears to be more contagious than previous strains. Experts fear that it could possibly evade some of the protections generated by vaccines, although preliminary reports have shown the current available vaccines – Moderna, Pfizer and J & J - provide an adequate degree of protection.

According to a report by Reuters, Moderna’s Chief Medical Officer Tal Zaks said the company could supply booster shots by the end of 2021. He added that testing shows the boosters provide a confident level of protection against coronavirus variants.

Last week, Dr Anthony Fauci said “Out of an abundance of caution, NIAID has continued its partnership with Moderna to evaluate this variant vaccine candidate should there be a need for an updated vaccine.”