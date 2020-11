Moderna, which claims its experimental vaccine is 94.5% effective in preventing COVID-19, on Saturday said it will charge governments between $25 and $37 per dose of its vaccine, depending on the amount ordered.

According to an article in The Indian Express website, Monderna’s CEO Stephane Bancel said, “Our vaccine, therefore, costs about the same as a flu shot, which is between $10 and $50.”

