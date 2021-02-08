More contagious COVID strain could become dominant strain in US by March – Florida has the most reported cases of the U.K. variant in the US

The more contagious variant of the coronavirus continues to rise in the United States and could become the dominant strain in the entire country by March and worsen the spread of the pandemic, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The U.K. strain, named B.1.1.7, is more transmissible than previous ones but it is not known yet if it is more deadly. B.1.1.7 has been found in at least 80 countries worldwide.

The B.1.1.7 variant is spreading across the country and in 33 states, with cases continuing to rise. Overall, 690 cases have been identified, the CDC reported Sunday.

Florida now has 201 cases of the mutation that emerged from the United Kingdom, more than any other state, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported on Sunday.

California has 150 cases, New York, 59, Colorado, 33, Michigan, 29 and Georgia, 23. The rest of the 33 states have fewer than 20 cases.

Vaccines have become increasingly important as the mutations continue.

The CDC reports that the variants “alter the characteristics and cause the virus to act differently in ways that are significant to public health (e.g., causes more severe disease, spreads more easily between humans, requires different treatments, changes the effectiveness of current vaccines).” Health officials say people should take measures, such as double masking, to avoid getting the virus.

The CDC is also tracking two other new variants that have come into the United States: B.1.351, from South Africa, and P.1, from Brazil. Sunday’s data by the CDC shows that three states now have the South Africa strain — Maryland, South Carolina and Virginia. And two states have the Brazil strain, Minnesota and Oklahoma.

The CDC reports the number of variant cases every Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. You can see the data by clicking here.