A growing number of Florida families are looking to leave their current public schools over “COVID harassment,” a new way to allow students to go elsewhere with taxpayer funded scholarships.

Families can send their kids to private schools or other public schools, part of a scholarship originally intended to help victims of bullying, hazing, and other cruel acts.

Step Up for Students, the organization overseeing Florida’s scholarships, has received 68 applications for the so-called Hope Scholarship under the “COVID harassment,” category, according to Scott Kent, a communications staffer with the organization.

There are about 2.8 million students in Florida’s public education system, according to the Florida Department of Education, so the number of new scholarships related to COVID-19 harassment so far is considered small.

That said, there could be more applications on the way, with the school year so young. And more school districts are adopting mask polices that some parents vehemently oppose.

As of Wednesday, 10 school districts have implemented mask mandates — against the DeSantis administration’s polices — and those districts face withholding pay for school board members. Those counties are:

Alachua Broward Miami-Dade Hillsborough Palm Beach Sarasota Leon Duval Orange Indian River

The issue has spawned lawsuits and a court case Wednesday over Gov. Ron DeSantis’ mask policies. And the governor at a news conference Wednesday continued his stance on mask mandates, saying families, not local school boards, should be able to make decisions for their children on wearing masks at schools.

“We trust people to make their own decisions in this state,” DeSantis said.

The state’s rule related to “COVID-19 harassment,” is described as “any threatening, discriminatory, insulting, or dehumanizing verbal, written or physical conduct an individual student suffers in relation to, or as a result of, school district protocols for COVID-19, including masking requirements, the separation or isolation of students, or COVID-19 testing requirements, that have the effect of substantially interfering with a student’s educational performance, opportunities or benefits…”

Kent, from Step Up for Students, did not provide a breakout of schools pursuing the Hope scholarships for COVID harassment, but said data may be forthcoming in a few weeks.

This report first appeared on the website of the Florida Phoenix, a nonprofit news organization dedicated to coverage of state government and politics from Tallahassee. Editor Diane Rado contributed to this report.