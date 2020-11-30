On Sunday, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious professional, told ABC's This Week that "We may see a surge upon a surge," adding that "We don't want to frighten people, but that's just the reality. We said that these things would happen as we got into the cold weather and as we began traveling, and they've happened."

Dr. Fauci said this as the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) reported that more than 5.5 million passengers traveled by plane during the Thanksgiving week.

From Sunday, November 22 to Sunday, November 30, TSA reported screening 5,541,867 passengers across US airports. Peak days for traffic were reported on both Sundays (Nov. 22 & 29), when more than one million passengers flew each day.

With the CDC advising Americans not to travel during the Thanksgiving holidays, the number of passengers traveling by plane was down 68 percent from last year’s 17 plus million passengers.

In 2019, the Sunday after Thanksgiving saw more than 2.8 million people traveled by plane, compared to just over 1.1 million this year.

For the Thanksgiving week, an average of 692,733 Americans flew per day, compared to 2.1 million per day a year ago. But it’s an uptick compared to earlier in 2020, when TSA reported as few as 90,000 people flying, with a low for the year of 87,534 reported on Tuesday, April 14, 2020.

For the complete TSA checkpoint travel numbers for 2020 and 2019, click here.