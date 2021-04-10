Nation Mall’s Fourth of July parade canceled for 2nd year in a row

Island summer travelers need to cross off one more event from the potential trips. This week, the National Park Service, announced it was cancelling the celebration on the Fourth of July to commemorate the nation’s birthday due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This is the second year in a row, the event is canceled.

The NPS said on a statement that “The marching units that travel from across the country to participate in the parade have not had the necessary eight to 18 months to organize, rehearse and fundraise before making the trip, and most are still unable to travel due to COVID-19 concerns.”

“We are unable to stage a successful event without the excitement and sound provided by these high school bands, drill teams and other youth organizations.”

The statement said the NPS staff members “share everyone’s disappointment,” but that they are looking forward to resuming the annual celebration on July 4, 2022.

