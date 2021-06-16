New AARP report: “Nearly 50% of Florida nursing homes continue to report new cases of COVID-19 among staff…”

While the number of COVID-19 cases across Florida have slowed, that is not the case among residents at Florida’s nursing homes. A recent AARP report shows Florida’s rate of infections at nursing homes is higher than the national average.

Data from the the AARP Public Policy Institute, collaborating with Scripps Gerontology Center at Ohio’s Miami University, created a “Nursing Home COVID-19 Dashboard” to track nursing home measures in four-week snapshots in several categories.

The most recent period ending May 16 shows that Florida had .63 COVID-19 cases per 100 nursing home residents. That’s higher than the national average of 0.4 per 100 residents, according to the data.

Florida’s rate has risen from 0.4 in April to the .63 in May, according to the data.

In addition, Florida’s .63 figure ranks 11th of the 50 states and the District of Columbia. Alaska has the highest rate, of 1.04, followed by Colorado, West Virginia, Washington, Michigan, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Nevada and Maine and Florida, according to the data.

Dionne Polite, AARP Florida interim state director, said in a written statement:

“Not only are new reports of nursing home resident cases on the rise, but nearly 50% of Florida nursing homes continue to report new cases of COVID-19 among staff at these facilities. Encouraging vaccination of Florida’s long-term care workers must remain a priority.”

COVID cases in the data are described as the “number of residents, or staff and facility personnel, with new laboratory positive COVID-19 test results, as reported by the facility.”

Other categories in the data include total residents and staff who died, personal protective equipment shortages and staffing shortages.

This report first appeared on the website of the Florida Phoenix, a nonprofit news organization dedicated to coverage of state government and politics from Tallahassee. Florida Phoenix editor Diane Rado contributed to this report.