"Over time we will be able to maybe one day not be in our masks anymore, but I have told my family I anticipate they'll be wearing a mask for the better part of '21.”

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, chief of the Division of Infectious Diseases at Massachusetts General Hospital, and incoming director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said she told her family.

The advice was shared in a in a video produced by her hospital, a few weeks before President-elect Joe Biden appointed her to be his CDC chief when he takes office.

Dr. Walensky also offers her opinion on who should receive the COVID-19 vaccine, prioritizing health care workers.

To watch the entire video, click here.