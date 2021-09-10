New CDC data: COVID vaccine effectiveness for infection fell to 78% after Delta variant became dominant but remained 92% effective against hospitalization

On Friday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released a new report which showed unvaccinated people are 11 times more likely to die and 10 times more likely to be hospitalized.

The findings from three studies drew data from different U.S. regions and evaluated the protective power of the vaccines, the New York Times reported.

The study period was split in two: from April 4 to June 19, before the Delta variant was dominant; and June 19 to July 17, after the Delta variant made up more than 50 percent of all cases.

During the pre-Delta dominance period, those fully vaccinated made up five percent of Covid cases, seven percent of hospitalizations and eight percent of deaths. After Delta became the dominant strain, fully vaccinated people made up 18 percent if all cases, 14 percent of hospitalizations and 16 percent of deaths.

The report concluded that while vaccine protection against hospitalization and death remained effective even after the Delta variant became the dominant form of infection, the vaccines’ effectiveness in preventing infection dropped from 91 percent to 78 percent.

