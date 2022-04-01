High school students struggled with mental health issues during the COVID-19 pandemic, with almost 20% saying they seriously considered suicide.

This according to new data released this week by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which showed that more than one-third (37 percent) of high school students reported experiencing poor mental health during the pandemic, with 44 percent reporting they persistently felt sad or hopeless during the past year.

Some of the other reported challenges high school students encountered during the pandemic:

- 55 percent reported experiencing emotional abuse by a parent or other adult in the home, like swearing, insulting

- 11 percent experienced physical abuse by a parent or other adult in the home, including hitting, beating, or kicking

- 29 percent said a parent or other adult in the home lost a job

For the complete CDC data release, click here.