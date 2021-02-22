Last week, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released data listing the most common side effects people have reported after receiving Pfizer’s or Moderna’s coronavirus vaccines.

CNBC reported that the compiled data covered 13.7 million vaccinations between Dec. 14, 2020 and Jan. 13, 2021.

During that first month, there were 6,994 reports of so-called adverse events after vaccination, including 6,354 that were classified as “non-serious” and 640 as “serious,” which included 113 deaths, the CDC said.

According to the CDC, two-thirds of the 113 reported deaths occurred in long-term care facilities.

There were 62 reports of anaphylaxis, a severe and potentially life-threatening allergic reactions, according to the CDC.

The median age of vaccine recipients was 42, and the majority of adverse events occurred in women.

Frequently reported side effects according to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS)

Headache

Chills

Fatigue

Dizziness

Nausea

Aches

Fever

Joint pain

The data was collected through the CDC’s text messaging system v-safe and VAERS, a national vaccine safety surveillance program.

For the CDC’s guidelines on What to Expect after Getting a COVID-19 Vaccine, click here.