In a Tuesday night video message, Village of Key Biscayne Manager Mike Davey addressed the rapid growth of new cases on the island – 192 cases since December 1st and 550 new cases since November 1st – and implored island residents to “continue to maintain our efforts to slow the spread of this disease.”

Davey addressed the fact the Village can issue citations for violating the county’s mask mandate, but the village would not be able to collect said fines until Governor DeSantis’ emergency order expires. He also said the “goal is to have voluntary compliance,” rather than issue fines.

Acknowledging that during the holidays, as more people visit the island or travel, Davey said “we are going to see more cases,” adding all should take precautions, like washing hands often, wearing facial covering and maintaining social distancing, so “our most vulnerable have minimal risk.”

Calling the vaccine “a light at the end of the tunnel,” Davey said the village has been in touch with Tallahassee on possible availability of the of the vaccine for the island.

“Let’s be the community I know we are,” concluded Davey.

On Tuesday, Florida’s Health Department reported 9,439 new coronavirus cases, the state’s new total now at 1,143,794. Since December 1, the state has added 133,149 new cases, an average of 9,511 new infections per day.

On Tuesday, the statewide positivity rate was 9.64%.

Over the same span, Dec 1 to Dec 14, the island’s 33149 zip code, has added 192 cases, or 14 new infections per day. Since November first, the island has added 550 cases.

Tuesday’s total number of infections on the island is now at 1,269. This is the number of cases since the pandemic started.

Miami-Dade County reported 2,110 new cases Tuesday, raising the countywide total to 262,298.

Dade now has over 4,000 coronavirus-related deaths.

Coronavirus cases in Florida

- Total number of cases as of Tuesday, Dec 15 – 1,143,794

- New cases reported Tuesday, Dec 15 – 9,439

- Total number of new cases since Dec 1 – 133,149

- Tuesday, Dec 15 state positivity rate – 9.64%

Coronavirus cases in South Florida

Miami-Dade County

- Total number of cases as of Tuesday, Dec 15 – 262,298

- New cases reported Tuesday, Dec 15 – 2,110

- Total number of new cases since Dec 1 – 30,111

- Tuesday, Dec 15 state positivity rate – 9.02%

Key Biscayne (33149)

- Total number of cases as of Tuesday, Dec 15 – 1,269

- New cases reported Tuesday, Dec 15 – 15

- Total number of new cases since Dec 1 – 192

- Total number of new cases reported since November 1 – 550

Broward County

- Total number of cases as of Tuesday, Dec 15 – 121,512

- New cases reported Tuesday, Dec 15 – 671

- Tuesday, Dec 15 state positivity rate – 8.08%

Palm Beach County

- Total number of cases as of Tuesday, Dec 15 – 73,542

- New cases reported Tuesday, Dec 15 – 459

- Tuesday, Dec 15 state positivity rate – 8.19%