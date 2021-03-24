India claims it has discovered a “double mutant” Covid variant that spreads easier and may escape vaccine, causing added concern to the nation health ministry.

The ministry announced the new variant this week and described it as a "double mutant variant." The variations in the recently discovered virus do not match any previously documented "variants of concern," according to a report by Reuters.

Indian health officials claim it's hybrid of two variants that merged together inside an infected person. In a press release, the ministry said the variant's mutations signal “immune escape and increased infectivity’.

India has reported cases from many variants, including the ones from Britain and South Africa. Nearly 50,000 people have been infected with the coronavirus in India over the last 24 hours and the country has seen the third-most infections of any country in the world – behind Brazil and the United States - since the beginning of the pandemic.

