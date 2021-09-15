New immigrants applying for US permanent residency must be vaccinated against COVID-19

Effective October 1, 2022, all new immigrants applying for permanent residency must be vaccinated against Covid-19 as part of their immigration medical examination, the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services announced Tuesday.

The COVID19 vaccine will be required as part of the general medical examination form that requires would-be residents “to show they are free from any conditions that would render them inadmissible under the health-related grounds.”

The COVID vaccine is now added to the list of vaccines that those applying for permanent residency are required to received. The list includes vaccines for measles, mumps, rubella and chicken pox.

The new mandate will apply to most immigrants seeking a green card, including asylum seekers, refugees and migrants adjusting their status to permanent residence. Those applying for temporary residency will only be subject to the mandate in certain cases, the USCIS states.

