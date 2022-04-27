We’d all like to say and act as COVID-19 is gone, but it’s not. On Tuesday, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warned that a new omicron subvariant spreading across Florida and the nation may be more transmissible than the other COVID-19 subvariant called BA.2 that triggered earlier surges.

But the BA.2 is still the predominant variant in the United States representing about 68 percent of new COVID-19 infections, according to CDC data.

The data from the CDC represents samples of variants and proportions of COVID strains.

The BA.2.12.1 subvariant makes up 28.7 percent of new COVID infections in the Southeastern region, according to the CDC. That includes Florida, plus Mississippi, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

The new omicron subvariant, known as BA.2.12.1, is rapidly moving, raising concerns by health officials that it may be able to spread more easily than the other variants.

Just last week, the BA.2.12.1 percentage was 19.4, and the week before that, it was 13.7.

During a press conference Tuesday, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said studies are still underway to understand how it will impact vaccine effectiveness.

“More recently, we are finding the BA.2.12.1 subvariant, which was first identified in upstate New York, and which makes up nearly 30 percent of sequences identified nationally,” Walensky said.

“We are just starting to learn about the impact of BA.2.12.1,” Walensky said. “It appears it might have a transmission advantage of about 25 percent over the BA.2 subvariant.”

Still, those who have received COVID-19 vaccines and booster doses, “continue to have strong protection against severe disease even from” the new subvariant, Walensky added. And health officials don’t expect to see more severe illness from BA.2.12.1, Walensky said.

Meanwhile, CDC officials released its “Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report,” showing that more than half of the U.S. population had antibodies indicating a previous COVID infection.

Data show an increase in COVID antibody detection among Americans from about 34 percent in December of 2021 to about 58 percent in February 2022, according to the report.

Kristie Clarke, co-lead for COVID-19 Epidemiology & Surveillance Taskforce Seroprevalence Team, said during the press call that the CDC used “clinical blood samples” from across the nation in the new report on COVID antibodies.

“By February 2022, evidence of previous COVID-19 infections substantially increased among every age group compared to the summer of 2021,” Clarke said.

As omicron surged across the nation, “the highest jump of antibody detection was among children and adolescents,” Clarke added.

As of February, data show nearly 75 percent of kids ages 0-11 had previous COVID infections, up from about 44 percent in December of 2021. In addition, COVID infections increased from nearly 37 percent to about 64 percent among adults aged 18–49 years during that same period.

