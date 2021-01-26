Have you visited social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter looking for information on the coronavirus pandemic? You are not alone.

76 percent of Americans have counted on social media at least “a little” for information about COVID-19.

On Monday, the University of South Florida released the findings of a new nationwide opinion poll which found that social media has played a major role in spreading misinformation about the pandemic despite people relying on it for COVID-19 updates.

But that doesn’t mean Americans trust the information they read about on social media. When asked about their confidence level on the accuracy of the COVID-19-related information they find on social media, only 7 percent said they “Strongly agreed”, and only 26 percent trusted social media as a general “source of news and information” amid the pandemic.

73 percent of those polled agreed that “there is a lot of false information about COVID-19 on social media,” while more than half reported seeing coronavirus misinformation on social media.

By contrast, according to the survey, only 36 percent said they’ve tried to confirm the accuracy of pandemic information from doctors or other health care providers.

The poll was conducted by the University of South Florida School of Public Affairs in partnership with Cyber Florida, an organization established by the state to promote cybersecurity education.

