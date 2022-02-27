New studies point to a Huanan market, not a lab, as the origin of the coronavirus

Two new studies released Saturday, found evidence that the coronavirus was very likely present in live mammals sold in the Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market with the virus spilling over into people working or shopping there.

In a New York Times report, scientists found no support for the theory that the coronavirus pandemic - which has infected more than 400 million globally - originated in a Wuhan laboratory.

The two studies reported by Zenodo, point to the SARS-CoV-2 emergence likely resulting from at least two zoonotic events, the first one occurring in late-November/early-December 2019 with the second one within weeks of the first event.

The two reports have not yet been published in a scientific journal.

For the complete New York Times article, click here.