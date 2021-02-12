New study aims to identify the superspreaders; what makes someone more likely to spread COVID-19

A new study conducted by researchers from Tulane University sought to determine which factors contribute to the rapid spread of COVID-19. Though a few things come into play, the researchers say that those who produce more respiratory droplets tend to have a higher chance of spreading the disease around.

Researcher David Edwards, PhD said, “While our results show that young and healthy tend to generate far fewer droplets than the older and less healthy, they also show that any of us, when infected by COVID-19, may be at risk of producing a large number of respiratory droplets.”

Identifying superspreaders

In trying to find those who pose the biggest chance to spread the virus – called “superspreaders” – the study identified three primary group that increase the likelihood of spreading COVID-19: body mass index (BMI), age, and severity of the infection.

Tulane researchers then compared the rate of respiratory droplets. Participants who fell into one of these three groups were responsible for emitting the most respiratory droplets into the air - at a rate that was around three times higher than the average person. The team found that the risk was highest when participants fell into these three categories.

They also found that the severity of infection was a particularly big risk factor in the study. As participants got sicker during the study, their respiratory droplets decreased in size. This may seem like a positive in terms of spreading infection, but it actually makes it easier for these infection particles to be passed from person-to-person when talking or laughing in close contact.

At the peak of infection, consumers produce the highest number of respiratory droplets that are the smallest in size, which is what contributes to the greatest spread of the virus.

“We’ve seen a similar increase in droplets during the acute infection stage with other infectious diseases like tuberculosis,” said Dr. Edwards, adding that “it seems likely that viral and bacterial infections of the airway can weaken airway mucus, which promotes the movement of infectious particles into the environment.”

The findings held true for both symptomatic and asymptomatic cases of COVID-19, which makes it all the more important for people to continue following health guidelines to help reduce the spread of the virus.

For the complete Tulane University study, click here.