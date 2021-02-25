New study: Clothing materials we wear could house the coronavirus up to 3 days and may pose a transmission risk

A new study found the clothing materials we wear everyday could be housing COVID-19 and presenting a transmission risk for up to three days.

Polyester was found to pose the highest transmission risk, as remnants of the virus were still found on the material over 72 hours later. A model coronavirus was tested on polyester, polycotton and 100% cotton.

The study was done by De Montfort University and led by Microbiologist Dr. Katie Laird. Laird told the BBC that materials commonly used in healthcare uniforms may pose a transmission risk. "If nurses and healthcare workers take their uniforms home, they could be leaving traces of the virus on other surfaces," the study found and reported that the virus was still present in polyester after three days and still had the ability to transfer to external sources.

The 100% cotton had the virus for 24 hours while polycotton only lasted six hours with the virus.

In all washing machines tested, water was enough to remove the virus when the virus was in droplets but not as artificial saliva.

For the complete BBC report, click here.