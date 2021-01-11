New study says arthritis drugs effective at treating COVID-19

Data from a recently concluded clinical trial released by London’s Medicines & Healthcare products Regulatory Agency, MHRA, shows that two arthritis drugs are effective at treating severely sick COVID-19 patients.

The findings in a paper published by the researchers, show that the drugs tocilizumab and sarilumab helped reduce the death rate among COVID-19 patients that were in intensive care by about 27 percent, according to an article by The New York Times.

That number is compared to 36 percent of trial patients who didn't receive the drugs. The trial has yet to undergo a formal peer-review process, according to the NY Times report.

Despite that, the British government has reportedly begun telling health care providers to begin using the drugs to treat patients that are very ill.

Dr. Anthony Gordon, the trial's lead researcher and a critical care physician at Imperial College London told the NY Times the trial was a "huge result." “Showing that drugs that are available and can be used to save lives, in this pandemic, is a wonderful achievement,” Gordon said.

