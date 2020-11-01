A new survey released Thursday by the website Upwork shows millions of Americans seeking greater geographic mobility, and looking for housing in more affordable markets could be moving.

As a result, big cities could lose population due to the spike in remote work caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

More workers are choosing working from home as opposed to an office due to less crowds and the ability to live in less expensive areas.

The survey found that 14 million to 23 million people plan to move and work remotely as the pandemic has made working in crowded offices unsafe. Almost 20,000 people participated in the surveys.

More than 20 percent of those planning to move now reside in a major city.

Less expensive housing was one of the main reasons for those planning to move, with 52% looking for homes that are significantly more affordable than their current home. Housing data confirms that the highest priced markets are taking the biggest hits.

The survey concludes that “the pivot to remote work is the biggest, fastest transformation of the labor market since the World World II mobilization.”

For the complete survey, click here.