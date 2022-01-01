It’s a numbers game no one wants to win. Unfortunately, Florida and Miami-Dade County are among the front-runners when it comes to the COVID-19 cases.

According to Friday’s report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a record total of 75,962 cases were reported in Florida in the previous 24-hours, although that total included some backdated results, but not positive home tests, which are rarely reported.

On Saturday, another new 56,865 statewide cases were reported.

Miami-Dade County had positivity rates of 30 percent, as did Broward County.

As of Friday, at least 4,222,827 Floridians have been infected by COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, and 62,480 have died as a result of complications with the coronavirus.

This is important in Miami-Dade as the county has twice distributed free at Home Covid test kits.

The seven-day Florida average for new cases climbed to 42,636, up about 138%, after 298,455 new cases were reported between Dec. 24-30.

Wednesday, 58,013 cases were reported in Florida, then obliterating the peak of about 26,600 during the summer surge in August.

The New York Times reported that Florida has had a 1,047% increase in cases over the most recent 14-day period, the largest hike among all continental states, but behind the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico, which has had an incredible 4,482% increase.

According to the Miami Herald, South Florida’s “Big Three” counties are leading the state in new cases — Broward up 400%, Palm Beach up 395% and Miami-Dade up 354% from cases reported the previous week.

In Miami-Dade County, nearly one of four tests in the past week have come up positive, bringing the seven-day average positivity rate to 25%, nearly mirroring the state’s 26.5% rate.

Wednesday, 310 patients (228 not vaccinated) were admitted to hospitals in Miami-Dade County. Of that total, 122 were in the 65-88 age range, while 23 were under age 12. Fifteen of those new patients had been vaccinated with a booster shot.

Last week, the total number of PCR confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County was 57,675, soaring from 12,594 the previous week — a daily average increase of approximately 6,440. Two weeks ago, there were 3,328 cases reported in the county.

The median age of the positive cases climbed from 32 to 35.

Children 5-17 accounted for 12% of the cases — up from 8.4% the previous week.

Statewide, an average of 378 children 17 and under were admitted per day to hospitals with the virus, a 66% increase from the previous week, the CDC reported.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is reporting that 4,634 adults in the state are hospitalized with COVID-19 and 121 pediatric patients are in the hospital with the virus.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said the county is expanding test site hours, requiring masks in county buildings, and offering mobile vaccination trucks to underserved communities. She also signed an emergency order requiring all area hospitals to provide daily COVID-19 reports.

Thursday, Miami-Dade Public Schools tightened restrictions, requiring masks be worn by all employees’ volunteers and visitors, and those who ride county school buses. Also, spectators at sporting events must wear a mask. Students are encouraged to wear masks in school, but — following state guidelines — it is not mandatory at this time.

On Key Biscayne, where demand for tests and test kits have been overwhelming the past two weeks, the positivity rate surpassed 10%, leading to a mask mandate for city employees.

Seven-day averages for Miami-Dade County increased from 284 near the beginning of December to about 7,491 as of Dec. 28, according to the nonprofit data organization, USA Facts, which has reported no related deaths since June.

The state surpassed 4 million cases Wednesday. There have been at least 62,390 deaths in the state attributed to COVID-19.

Nationally, COVID-19 cases established a record for the fifth consecutive day Friday, now averaging 347,430 cases a day over the past seven days, up 90% from a week ago, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

The seven-day average for hospitalizations is 80,199, up 15% from a week ago.

Pediatric hospitalizations rose 58% over the past four weeks.