Ney York City closing schools again due to spread of the virus

The largest school district in the US, will be closing the schools for in-person learning, effective Thursday.

Wednesday, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Twitter, "New York City has reached the 3% testing positivity 7-day average threshold. Unfortunately, this means public school buildings will be closed as of tomorrow, Thursday Nov. 19, out [of] an abundance of caution," de Blasio said on Twitter. "We must fight back the second wave of COVID-19."

More than 1 million kids are a part of the New York City public school system, but only 25% had gone to class in person this fall. Schools reopened for in-person instruction back on Sept. 21 after being closed since March.

Also via Twitter, NYC Public Schools Chancellor Richard A. Carranza said, “Health and safety have always been our first priority for NYC Schools students, staff, and families. To protect our school communities and our city, beginning tomorrow (Thursday, Nov 19), all NYC Schools buildings will be closed, and all learning will proceed remotely, until further notice.