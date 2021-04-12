No appointments and extended hours – until 10 p.m. - announced for Hard Rock Stadium vaccination site

Effective Monday, the FEMA vaccination site located in the Hard Rock Stadium east parking lot, will offer those wanting to receive the COVID-vaccine an easier option to do so.

The site will start providing extended hours – from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. – and there will be no appointments required.

While an appointment is not necessary, those wishing to obtain a shot will need to preregister at the Hard Rock site - commvax.patientportalfl.com – click here to access the portal.

FEMA spokesperson Mike Jachles said the site is “planning to do 3,000 Pfizer first doses every day, and almost 2,000 second doses every day.”

Teenagers 16 or 17 years old will also be able to receive the Pfizer vaccine, but they will have to be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

For directions from the island to the Hard Rock vaccination site, click here.