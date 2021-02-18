No more blood. Apple changing syringe emoji to be COVID-19 vaccine friendly

The next time you update your Apple’s iOS, you will notice that it will include a change to the syringe emoji. The change should make it friendlier to conversations about vaccines amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The current Apple syringe emoji is filled with blood, indicating a blood draw. However, when Apple users update their phone's operating system to iOS 14.5, the syringe emoji will be filled with a clear liquid, better representing a vaccine dose.

The change, a reported on the emojipedia.org blog, is not a new emoji, but an update to the design of the existing syringe.

