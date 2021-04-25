Number of COVID cases in US now at over 32 million since pandemic started

The U.S. has seen more than 32 million (32,07,700) coronavirus cases since the pandemic started over one year ago.

The totals include cases from all 50 states, the District of Columbia and other US territories, as well as repatriated cases.

According to Johns Hopkins University's tally of cases in the United States there have been at least 572,200 coronavirus deaths in the U.S. with more than 84 million recoveries across the globe.

The number of coronavirus-related deaths globally now stands at over 3.1 million.

