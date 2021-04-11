Nurses in Brazil come up with idea to comfort COVID patients in isolation

Two disposable gloves, tied together, filled with hot water has come up as tool to provide comfort to patients infected with coronavirus who are spending days in isolation, away from family.

A journalist - Sadiq ‘Sameer’ Bhat – working with Gulf News – posted the photo on Twitter with a caption: “‘The hand of God’ — nurses trying to comfort isolated patients in a Brazilian Covid isolation ward. Two disposable gloves tied, full of hot water, simulating impossible human contact.” Bhat closed the post with a salute to “front liners and a stark reminder of the grim situation our world is in!”

As of Sunday, the post had received thousands of likes, with many people retweeting the photo. Several users concurred that such healing touch was much needed during this time, while others were less enthused with the post and skeptical.

According to one tweet, Italian media was responsible for the “Hand of God” term, but also adding that using the globes with warm water was usefulness in getting better sensor readings on the patients.

As of Friday, according to Statista, Brazil is the country with the most COVID-19-related deaths - 341,097 - in the world after the U.S. (572,849). Over the last week, Brazil has averaged over 3,000 deaths per day.